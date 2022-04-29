DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.93.

DTE stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.20.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.