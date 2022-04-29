Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 66.3% from the March 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DUFRY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $4.02. 348,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Dufry has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

