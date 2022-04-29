Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after acquiring an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,794,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

