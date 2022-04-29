Duke Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a payout ratio of 117.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

DRE opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,998,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 670,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,326,000 after purchasing an additional 136,733 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Duke Realty by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

