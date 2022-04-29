Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, April 11th.
DUKE stock opened at GBX 41.48 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.48. The firm has a market cap of £148.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45.
About Duke Royalty (Get Rating)
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
See Also
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.