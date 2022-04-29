Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.68) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Monday, April 11th.

DUKE stock opened at GBX 41.48 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a current ratio of 24.90. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 48.03 ($0.61). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.48. The firm has a market cap of £148.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Duke Royalty’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

