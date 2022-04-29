Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of DNB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,490. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,493,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,598 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,089 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,613,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,487,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,006,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,166 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $142,529,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.