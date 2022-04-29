DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.48. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,749 shares.

About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

