DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.48. DynaResource shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1,749 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60.
About DynaResource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DynaResource (DYNR)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.