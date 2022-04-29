Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 170.29% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 1,313,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,438. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $605.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.17. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 201,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 185,935 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,588,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynex Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 806,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynex Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the period. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.