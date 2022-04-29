E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the March 31st total of 416,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ EJH traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $80.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in E-Home Household Service during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

