e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $208,906.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,728,706. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.