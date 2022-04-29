Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 377,500 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31.
Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)
