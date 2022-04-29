Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 377,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Get Eagle Plains Resources alerts:

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.