Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 235.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. 824,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,578. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.