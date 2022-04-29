EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Earnings Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

EGP stock opened at $205.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.14 and its 200 day moving average is $201.02. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $148.69 and a one year high of $229.84.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.