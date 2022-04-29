EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

Shares of EGP traded down $13.63 on Friday, reaching $192.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.14 and a 200 day moving average of $201.02. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $148.69 and a twelve month high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,149,000 after buying an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 28,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 34,471 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

