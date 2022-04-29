Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.62.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.31.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,081,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

