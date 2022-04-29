easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.90) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered easyJet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.99) to GBX 700 ($8.92) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $690.00.

easyJet stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

