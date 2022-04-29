easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in April

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,163. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. easyJet has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $15.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESYJY shares. Barclays cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.99) to GBX 700 ($8.92) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.90) to GBX 600 ($7.65) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $690.00.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

