Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as low as $14.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 387,726 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETV. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

