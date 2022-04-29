EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.17. 4,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,849. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

