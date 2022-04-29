Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ecolab updated its Q2 guidance to near $1.22 EPS.

NYSE ECL opened at $175.31 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ecolab by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,161,000 after buying an additional 107,780 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

