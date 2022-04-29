Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. 1,400,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,281. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,246,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after acquiring an additional 401,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 465.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecovyst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecovyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.