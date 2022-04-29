Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.77. 3,260,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,581 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,245. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

