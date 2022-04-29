Efinity Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.68 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $63.70 million and $3.68 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00101325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars.

