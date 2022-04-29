Einsteinium 1-Day Volume Hits $7,373.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $3.69 million and $7,373.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00261616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,517,211 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.