Elamachain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Elamachain has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $132,422.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Elamachain

Elamachain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

