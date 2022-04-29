Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the March 31st total of 1,074,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.5 days.

Electricité de France stock remained flat at $$9.41 during trading hours on Friday. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

