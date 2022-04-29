Eli Samaha Acquires 2,000 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 2,000 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,596,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,181,670.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Eli Samaha purchased 21,087 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.53.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha purchased 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha purchased 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 29,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,250. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter worth approximately $15,157,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,100,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PFSweb by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 136,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

