Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ELLXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Elixinol Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Get Elixinol Wellness alerts:

Elixinol Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes hemp derived nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and food products under the Elixinol and Hemp Foods Australia brands in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It offers hemp derived cannabidiol and food products, dietary supplements, topicals, and skincare products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elixinol Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixinol Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.