Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Update

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ELLXF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Elixinol Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.14.
Elixinol Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elixinol Wellness (ELLXF)
