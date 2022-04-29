Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,000 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,188,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after buying an additional 175,318 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after buying an additional 61,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 795,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 861.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 473,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 424,030 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

