Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.41 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $158.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

