Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,974 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,974 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after buying an additional 223,575 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

NYSE T opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

