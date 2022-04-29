Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $355,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after acquiring an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 319,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

