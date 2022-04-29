Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 462,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICSH opened at $50.12 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

