Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 191,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.
SDY stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
