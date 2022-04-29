Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 191,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.