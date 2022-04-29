Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after buying an additional 195,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.82 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
