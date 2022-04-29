Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $115,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C opened at $50.02 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

