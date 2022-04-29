Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 976,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,900,000 after buying an additional 49,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,609,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in RLI by 22.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 381,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RLI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 351,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.67. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

