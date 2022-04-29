Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $110.19 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $259.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

