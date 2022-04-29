Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.02.

ELOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. 162,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

