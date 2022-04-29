Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and $113.71 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $139.66 or 0.00357496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded 10,577,081.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.82 or 0.07965765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00170034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000977 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00039090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,859,435 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

