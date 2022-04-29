EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15-7.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion.

EME stock traded down $5.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. 534,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,108. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $104.75 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

