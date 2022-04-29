Emercoin (EMC) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Emercoin has a market cap of $1.81 million and $10,436.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

DarkCrypto (DARK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,179,527 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

