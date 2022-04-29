Emercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $9,775.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,181,648 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

