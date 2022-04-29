Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY22 guidance to $3.83-4.19 EPS.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.89.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

