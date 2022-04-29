Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.96 and last traded at $104.96. 7,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.74.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Endava by 54.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,882,000 after acquiring an additional 428,558 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,676,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,201,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

