Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.21 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will announce $53.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.61 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $34.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $204.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $215.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $234.97 million, with estimates ranging from $229.60 million to $240.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 143,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Finally, SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 103,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,168. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $697.99 million, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

