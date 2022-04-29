Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

ENRFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ENRFF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

