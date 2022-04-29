Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 916.2% in April

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 916.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 1,079,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.78.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%.
About Engie (Get Rating)
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
