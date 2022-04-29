Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 916.2% in April

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 916.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 1,079,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,399. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Engie has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $16.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%.

ENGIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

