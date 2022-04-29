Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.61. 55,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,747. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

