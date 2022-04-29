Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Price Down 1%

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMVHF. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($30.59) to GBX 2,700 ($34.41) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($30.97) to GBX 2,530 ($32.25) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.59) to GBX 2,060 ($26.26) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,430.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

